Washington hands Bethel its first loss, 56-18

BETHEL ACRES – The Washington Warriors scored 14 points in each quarter and handed the Bethel Wildcats their first loss of the season, 56-18, in District 2A-3 play Friday night.

Despite the loss, freshman Bryce Tapley completed 17-of-24 passes for 278 yards and one touchdown with only one interception. His TD pass was an 80-yard connection with John Gordon, who finished with eight receptions for 249 yards, in the second quarter.

Bethel's other two scores came via rushing off a short run by John Allred in the first period and a 9-yard run from Corey Metscher in the third. Metscher netted 45 yards on 15 carries.

Though the Wildcats struggled defensively, Bethel did receive a few highlights, including three tackles for loss from Connor Hall and one each from TJ Ramsey, Michael Parsons and Austin Melson.

Allred and Melson each racked up 11 tackles (10 solo for Melson and five solo for Allred) and nine stops (five solo) from Metscher.

Gordon, Metscher, Gage Porter and Reagan Curry each broke up a pass for Bethel.

The Wildcats, 4-1 overall and 1-1 in the district, will attempt to get back on the winning track Friday with a trip to Crooked Oak.