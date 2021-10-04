Prague pulls away from Meeker, 53-21

Stephanie Wissman

Shawnee News-Star, USA TODAY NETWORK

MEEKER – Highway 62 and Lincoln County rivals Prague and Meeker squared off Friday night with the visiting Red Devils coasting to a 53-21 triumph.

After a dominating win, the Pigskin War trophy presented by Anthony’s Food, will sit in Prague High School for the year.

It looked as though the boys from Meeker were going to make it tough for the Red Devils as they started out with a quick two scores.

But Prague didn’t go down without a fight as it kept the game close with three scores of its own, ending the first quarter at 24-14.

The second quarter was a dogfight with each team putting up a touchdown, but the Red Devils capped their TD off with another 2-point conversion. Prague went into halftime, leading the Bulldogs 32-21.

After halftime, Meeker struggled to put together a scoring drive of its own and was shut out in the second half.

Prague dominated the final two quarters on the ground and stepped up the defense, shutting down the Bulldogs' running game.

Trip Davis was a big impact player for the Red Devils Friday night. Davis had 18 carries for 212 yards and three touchdowns.

Aiden Auld eclipsed the 100-yard barrier with 12 carries for 127 yards and one touchdown along with four 2-point conversions.

Trevor McGinnis also notched 10 carries for 88 yards with three touchdowns and a 2-point conversion for the Red Devils.

Meeker wasn’t quiet on the offensive side of the ball. Keavin Grady had 15 carries for 99 yards and one touchdown along with three catches for 26 yards on the night.

Quarterback Ty Gabbert went 11-of-21 on the night under center for 166 yards with one touchdown and one interception. Using his legs, Gabbert had 10 carries for 104 yards and one touchdown.

The Bulldogs' Kayde Massey notched up four rushes for eight yards and five receptions for 60 yards in the loss to the Red Devils.

Defensively for Prague, McGinnis and Auld each intercepted a pass while teammates Cooper Smith and Xavier Thornton had a fumble recovery apiece. Cooper also led the team with 15 tackles (seven solo stops). Ryan Hedge and Dex McKee notched double-digit tackles with 13 and 12, respectively.

Meeker will travel to Millwood Friday for a district game that will kick off at 7 p.m. Prague will host Kellyville for a district game with the kickoff also scheduled for 7 p.m.