Shawnee boys take third in Cameron University cross country meet

LAWTON – Michael Pearne took fourth place and Zander Wood was eighth as the Shawnee High School boys' cross country team finished third in the Cameron University Invitational II on Friday.

Pearne clocked in at 17:06 in the 5,000-meter run while Wood covered the distance in 17:34.

Also for Shawnee, Alex Porter placed 20th in 18:52, Eli Wiley finished 31st in 19:52, Nick Anderson claimed 41st in 20:20 and Jakin Teape ended up 55th in 21:20.

Damien Williams, of Cache, won the event by posting a time of 16:13.

Cache earned the team title with a score of 39, followed by Altus at 80 and Shawnee at 96.

There were 87 runners in the race.

In the girls' 5,000-meter run, Shawnee's Shalease Buckner took third place with a time of 24:29.

Lawton's Abagail Kamper and Alysson Taylor finished first and second respectively with times of 22:00 and 22:26.