Caram's walk-off single lifts Dale over Newcastle

DALE – Chayse Caram's walk-off run-scoring single in the bottom of the seventh lifted the Dale Lady Pirates to a 5-4 victory over the Newcastle Racers on Monday.

In the tune-up game for the Class 2A State Tournament, Dale trailed 4-2 entering the bottom of the fifth before Gracee Wallers's two-run double, scoring Maddie Conley and Caram, tied it up at 4-4. Conley had doubled earlier in the inning and Caram reached on an error.

Kinsley Hill earned the pitching victory as only two of the four Newcastle runs were earned. She allowed five hits, struck out five and walked only one.

All six Dale hits came from six different players as the Lady Pirates overcame six errors. The Racers ended up with three miscues.

The six Dale hits came from Waller (1-for-3 with two runs batted in), Sam Hartman (1-for-3 with one RBI and a run scored), Conley (1-for-3 with two runs scored), Addie Bell (1-for-3), Faith Wright (1-for-2) and Caram.

The Lady Pirates, 27-11, will play in the state tournament, beginning Thursday at the Softball Hall of Fame Complex in Oklahoma City.