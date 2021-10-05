Hacker, NRC blanks Noble, 8-0

Hailey Hacker tossed a five-inning two-hitter and offensively drove home five runs Monday as the North Rock Creek Lady Cougars hammered the visiting Noble Lady Bears 8-0.

Hacker struck out nine batters and walked only one in the tune-up game for the Class 3A State Tournament which begins Thursday.

She was one of four NRC players to go 2-for-3 from the plate. Hacker doubled once and drew a walk. Hannah Earlywine went 2-for-3 with two runs batted in. Caty Baack and Sarah Campbell were also 2-for-3 and each scored once. One of Baack's hits went for a double.

Raynee Bass (1-for-2 with two runs scored and a walk) and Morgan Campbell (1-for-3 with a double and a run scored) rounded out the Lady Cougars' 10-hit attack.

Hacker hit a two-run single in the second, a two-run double in the fourth and drew a bases-loaded walk in the fifth to account for her five runs batted in.