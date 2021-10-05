OBU Volleyball's Buell, Poupard earn conference recognition

Oklahoma Baptist Athletics

Shawnee News-Star, USA TODAY NETWORK

RUSSELLVILLE, Ark. – Oklahoma Baptist volleyball players Kaylee Buell and Audrey Poupard were recognized by the Great American Conference on Monday.

Buell earned Setter of the Week honors while Poupard garnered the league’s weekly defensive award.

For Buell, it is the second time this season and second overall in her career that she has won while Poupard earned her third career honor.

That pair helped the Bison to two victories last week over Southern Nazarene and Southeastern Oklahoma State. With the wins, OBU improved to 10-2 and 4-1 in the GAC.

During the two matchups, Buell, a senior, handed out 66 assists with an 11.0 per-set average. Her best performance came against SNU when she registered 35 assists. Those numbers kept her in second in the GAC in that category (9.98).

As for Poupard, the junior middle blocker was a force on the defensive end. She totaled 13.0 blocks with a 2.17 average. Against the Storm, Poupard tallied eight block assists, her best performance of the week. Her totals for the two contests moved her into 12th nationally in blocks per set (1.32).