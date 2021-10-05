Seventeen strikeouts by Lady Wolves' pitchers not enough

A combined 17-strikeout performance from Stormee Reed and Anneca Anderson wasn't enough Monday as the Shawnee Lady Wolves dropped a 1-0 decision to Del City in their home regular season finale.

Reed, a senior, pitched the first four innings and recorded 10 strikeouts and allowed just one hit before giving way to the junior Anderson in the circle. Anderson, who worked the final three frames, gave up the unearned run off a passed ball in the sixth inning as she gave up just two hits – a bunt single and an infield single.

Reed, in her home career finale struck out the side in the first, third and fourth innings and got out of a bases-loaded jam

The Lady Eagles had no hits to the outfield.

Shawnee continued its offensive woes as it managed just four hits. Ansley Orrell, batting in the No. 2 spot, was 2-for-3 with a pair of slap singles up the middle in the fourth and sixth innings. Anderson hit a double in the third and Adesyn Waite had a bunt-single in the fourth.

Del City hurler Brooklyn Noel got the pitching victory with 11 strikeouts as she struck out the side in the seventh inning to end the game.

The Lady Eagles picked up the lone run of the game in the sixth with an infield single by Tayor Mesina, who reached second when JuJu Johnson was hit by a pitch. Mesina then executed a delayed steal to reach third as Mesina ultimately scored off a passed ball.

The Lady Wolves posed threats in the third, fourth and sixth innings but came up empty.

Anderson's double nearly scored a run but Katelyn Blomquist, who drew a leadoff walk, was thrown out at the plate for the third out.

Orrell had a leadoff single up the middle in the fourth, was sacrificed to second by Reed and reached third on a passed ball, but was thrown out in a rundown between third and home when Waite reached on a bunt-single.

In the sixth, Anderson walked and advanced to second on Orrell's second single up the middle. But Anderson was thrown out when Reed's smashing drive was deflected by Noel, who picked up the ball and fired to third as Reed got on with the fielder's choice. Two Noel strikeouts then ended the threat.

Del City played with just eight players, using just two outfielders as it took three automatic outs.

Shawnee will go to a three-team regional at Coweta, beginning Thursday. Coweta and Sapulpa are the other two teams in the regional. The Lady Wolves will face Sapulpa at 2 p.m. Thursday.

Note: Monday's contest was a 'Pink Out Game' as the Lady Wolves wore pink shirts for breast cancer awareness. The bases, pitching rubber and batter's box were in pink as well.