Tecumseh falls to Choctaw in tune-up game for regional

Stephanie Wissman

Shawnee News-Star, USA TODAY NETWORK

TECUMSEH - The Class 6A-Regional 8 top-seed Lady Yellowjackets of Choctaw came in and blanked the Class 4A-Regional 2 top seed Lady Savages of Tecumseh 9-0 on Monday.

The bats got hot early for the Yellowjackets and stayed hot for the five innings of play before the game was called early due to a run rule.

Serenity Jacoway took the mound for the Lady Savages for the first three innings where she struck out two and gave up 10 hits and eight runs. At the plate, Jacoway was one of five different Tecumseh batters to record a hit on the night.

Joining Jacoway with hits were fellow sophomore Sami Schweighardt, junior Bristin Hayes, and freshman hitters Jessi Hull and Katie Overstreet.

Junior Cadence Oliver came in to close out the game in the top of the fourth inning, facing a total of nine batters and giving up three hits, two runs and two walks.

Lady Yellowjacket senior Preslee Irwin notched up two doubles and a single while driving in two runs. Junior Bella Butler knocked a double and two singles with two runs batted in of her own.

Tecumseh will host the 4A-2 regional softball tournament starting Thursday. The Lady Savages will take the field against Marlow with the first pitch slated for noon. Choctaw will host the regional 6A-8 regional and will take the field against Putnam City North on Thursday with first pitch set for noon.