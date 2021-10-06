Bison soccer squad slams SNU, 7-1

Oklahoma Baptist Athletics

Shawnee News-Star, USA TODAY NETWORK

Freshman Annie Louthan scored three times for Oklahoma Baptist on Tuesday night as the Bison overwhelmed Southern Nazarene 7-1 at the OBU Soccer Complex.

The seven goals scored were a season-best.

The Great American Conference victory boosted OBU’s record to 4-4-1 and 3-1 in the league.

With archived statistics dating back to the initial DII transitional year of 2015, Louthan is just second newcomer to ever score a hat trick. The other was Ruth King who tallied a trio of goals against Northwestern Oklahoma State on Oct. 29, 2016.

In the first half, the Bison got out to a 4-0 lead. Louthan scored the first two in the 18th and 23rd minutes on assists from Kaylee Swaner and Asley Baker, respectively. The green and gold’s advantage then reached 3-0 at the 31:48 mark when Anna Fulton scored her first career goal on a helper from Makenzy Morgan.

First-half scoring was then closed by Jadynn Daggs. The freshman sprinted past the SNU defense and corralled a pass from Jessie Sims before shooting into the lower-left corner past Storm goalie Abigail Morena.

By halftime, OBU had out-shot SNU 16-3.

Not much changed for the hosts in the second stanza. Louthan completed the hat trick with a goal a little over seven minutes into the half before Swaner and Ellie Frost contributed the final two tallies. Katie Fowler and Baker assisted on the sixth and seventh goals, respectively, for the Bison.

Next on the schedule for Oklahoma Baptist is a Thursday trip to East Central at 4 p.m. Earlier this season, OBU won 3-0.