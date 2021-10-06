North Rock Creek, Dale in state softball Thursday

The North Rock Creek Lady Cougars make their first ever state fast pitch tournament appearance in Class 3A while the Dale Lady Pirates, coming off a state runner-up finish in 2020, will compete in 2A.

All action will be conducted Thursday-Saturday at the Hall of Fame Sports Complex in Oklahoma City.

North Rock Creek (30-7) will face Tishomingo (22-10) at 11 a.m., on Field 3. Dale (27-11) squares off with Silo (33-7) at 11 a.m., on the OG&E Energy Field.

All-first round games are expected to be completed on Thursday with the semifinal games set for Friday at 11 a.m., and 1:30 p.m. The championship game for Class 3A is set for 1:30 p.m. Saturday on the OG&E Energy Field and the 2A title game is set for 6:30 p.m. on the same field.

The North Rock Creek-Tishomingo winner faces the Perry-Dewey victor at 11 a.m. Friday. Perry enters state at 26-12 while Dewey is 30-2. Those two teams play at 1:30 p.m. Thursday. Other first-round games in 3A include Washington (33-4) and Comanche at 4 p.m. and Kansas (29-3) against Coalgate (28-9) at 6:30 p.m.

The Dale-Silo winner will meet the winner of Amber-Pocasset (29-5) and Pocola (35-4) at 11 a.m. Friday. Other first-round games Thursday include Latta (30-7) against Fairland (33-7) at 4 p.m. and Minco (34-4) opposite Morrison (30-5) at 6:30 p.m.

Dale baseball squad

in Class A Tourney

The Dale Pirates will take on Rattan at 4 p.m. Thursday in the opening round of the Class A State Fall Baseball Tournament at Dolese Park in Oklahoma City.

Dale enters state with a 23-9 record while Rattan is 25-8.

Other first-round contests include: Oktaha (32-3) against Sterling (22-9) at 10 a.m., Canute (24-5) opposite Red Oak (18-11) at 1 p.m., and Tushka (21-10) against Silo (22-3) at 7 p.m.

The semifinal games are set for 11 a.m., and 2 p.m. on Friday at Dolese Park. The championship game will be held Saturday at 3 p.m. at the Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark

The Dale-Rattan winner will do battle with the Tushka-Silo survivor at 2 p.m. Friday, with the other semifinal to be held at 11 a.m.

Shawnee, Tecumseh, Seminole

in regional softball action

The Shawnee Lady Wolves will be involved in Class 5A regional action at Coweta while Tecumseh and Seminole will compete in 4A regional play at different sites on Thursday.

Shawnee will face Sapulpa at 2 p.m. Thursday in the three-team regional.

Tecumseh will host its own regional with Marlow, Blanchard and Elk City. The Lady Savages will square off with Marlow at noon while Blanchard and Elk City meet at 2 p.m. The losers of the first two games will tangle at 4 p.m. to avoid elimination and the two winners do battle at 6 p.m.

Seminole will play in the 4A regional at Plainview. The Lady Chieftains take on host Plainview at 2 p.m. Newcastle and Cache meet in the other regional first-round game at noon. The two losing teams will face off at 4 p.m. with the winners doing battle at 6 p.m.