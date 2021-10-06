Shawnee volleyball team falls to Carl Albert in three sets

The Shawnee High School volleyball team made it match of it, but couldn't get over the hump in dropping a 3-0 decision to Carl Albert Tuesday on 'Pink Out Night' at the SHS Performing Arts and Athletic Center.

The Lady Titans controlled the first set by a 25-17 count, but saw Shawnee tighten it up in sets two and three, before Carl Albert escaped by 25-23 scores.

“I thought we did well in the second and third sets. We just couldn't close out and finish,” said Shawnee head coach Julia Holland. “We had moments where we really looked good, but we kept making errors and would dig ourselves in holes.”

The Lady Wolves actually held an 18-11 advantage late in the second set, but couldn't hold on.

Shawnee's Kenzie Mikish had a big night with six kills and four blocks.

Teammate Madison Crowell filled up the stat sheet with five kills, 11 digs and a pair of aces. Kylie Mikish contributed four kills and eight digs and Allie Ratcliff recorded three kills.

Defensively, Isabelle Conley led the way with 18 digs.

The next action for the Lady Wolves will be Thursday at Coweta.

Shawnee will then play Monday in the Class 5A regional at Sapulpa. The Lady Wolves will take on Glenpool while Sapulpa and Tulsa Will Rogers square off in the other match.