Dale's Bell, Prague's McGinnis Athletes of the Week

Dale High School softball player Addie Bell and Prague football player Trevor McGinnis were named Shawnee News-Star Tri-County Athletes of the Week for Sept. 27-Oct. 2.

Bell batted .600 with a home run, one double, five runs batted in and four runs scored as the Lady Pirates went 3-1 on the week, including three straight victories for a Class 2A regional championship. She hit a two-run homer in a 14-1 rout of Hartshorne while going 3-for-4 from the plate. Bell was also 3-for-4 and scored twice in a 5-3 loss to Ripley, prior to the regional.

McGinnis carried the ball just 10 times for 88 yards and scored three touchdowns and one 2-point conversion as Prague's Red Devils topped Meeker 53-21. McGinnis also intercepted a pass and made five tackles (3 solo) in the game.