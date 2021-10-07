North Rock Creek headed to 4A State Volleyball Tourney

The North Rock Creek volleyball squad hasn't surprised first-year head coach Rachelle Law.

“I saw the potential from the beginning and they lived up to it,” she said after the Lady Cougars claimed a Class 4A regional championship over Tuttle Wednesday afternoon.

NRC, now 20-11 and ranked eighth in the state, opened the regional earlier Wednesday with a 3-0 decision over Tecumseh and then earned the title with a 3-0 triumph over Tuttle.

It will be the Lady Cougars' second straight state tournament appearance after qualifying in Class 3A in 2020.

NRC 3, Tuttle 0 (regional championship)

The Lady Cougars recorded 13 aces off their serves for the match, went on a big run in the second set and battled back from an 18-14 deficit in the third for the three-set sweep.

“We had some strong serves from Sydney Balmes,” Law said.

Balmes finished the match with a whopping six aces to go with her five kills and a massive 26 digs.

NRC received eight kills apiece from Abbie Smith and Chloe Carter and seven from Chloe Kasterke.

Smith also filled the stat sheet with seven blocks, seven assists, 10 digs and a pair of aces. Carter finished with five blocks, 13 digs and two aces. Kasterke ended up with seven kills, seven assists, 16 digs and two blocks.

Emma Monge and Lily Herron helped out the Lady Cougar defense with 11 digs each. Molly Smith chipped in two aces, two digs and one assist.

NRC reeled off 10 straight points, behind the serving of Balmes, to easily capture the second set.

Then in the third set, it looked as if Tuttle was going to force an extra set before the Lady Cougars closed the match with an 11-2 run.

NRC 3, Tecumseh 0 (regional first round)

Nine kills from Carter, along with six each from Balmes and Abbie Smith propelled the Lady Cougars to the win in the regional opener.

NRC registered nine aces with Carter and Kasterke collecting three apiece while Molly Smith tacked on two.

Defensively, Balmes compiled 20 digs, Herron racked up 15, Carter collected 12, Abbie Smith had 10 and Kasterke ended up with six.

Abbie Smith was solid at the net and with helpers as she netted seven blocks to go with seven assists.

Molly Smith chipped in two kills, two aces and a dig and Emily Rowell also assisted on a point.