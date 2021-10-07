Shawnee to tangle with Tulsa Rogers

The Shawnee Wolves look to stay unbeaten in District 5A-3 play Friday night as they host the Tulsa Will Rogers Ropers at 7 p.m. at Jim Thorpe Stadium.

Shawnee, 2-3 overall and 2-0 in the district, outscored Tulsa Edison by a 27-7 count in the second half in rolling to a 34-7 victory at LaFortune Stadium in Tulsa last Friday.

Meanwhile, Tulsa Rogers was on the short end of a 55-14 score with Coweta as the Ropers fell to 3-2 on the season and 1-1 in the district.

“They look much improved and they gave us some problems for about a half last year. They're very scary,” said Shawnee head coach Jason Sexton. “They tackle better, bitz and have some line movment. With the people they have, particularly in the return game, they can cause some high anxiety. They've got some fast ones.”

The Tulsa Rogers quarterback is Macuric Demry, a 5-10, 162-pounder who played that position last season for the Ropers.

“Their quarterback is a good athlete. He manages the huddle well and he throws it a little better than last year,” Sexton said. “They have speed offensively and defensively, especially on special teams. They run multiple defenses and what they do has wrinkles to it. They play man defense a little different. They're a dangerous opponent.”

In last week's loss, Tulsa Rogers received a 4-yard touchdown run from Lawrence Breckenridge and a Demry 56-yard scoring pass to Rashaun Jamison.

Demry ran for one TD and threw a pair of scoring passes in the Ropers' 42-6 thumping of crosstown rival Tulsa East Central two weeks ago in their district opener.

“They are going to be more balanced than they've been and we've got to tackle well between the tackles and in the open field,” said Sexton. “We've got to create turnovers. Our goal is to be plus-3 on turnovers.”

In last week's victory by the Wolves, senior Jaylon Orange intercepted two passes, forced a fumble and recovered it and ran for a 9-yard touchdown against the Eagles. Orange finished with 94 yards on 18 carries.

Zane Walck scored two touchdowns – one off a 20-yard pass from Karsen Conaway and the other off a 6-yard run.

Conaway was 8-of-11 passing for 105 yards and two scores. The other TD connection was to Bauer Brittain. Shawnee also got a score from the defense as Kayden Shaw picked off a pass and returned it 75 yards for a touchdown.

“Last week, our dropped balls and penalties hurt us in the first half, but our offense made plays the second half and we put points on the board,” said Sexton. “We really executed well (in the second half) and it gave us some breathing room.”

The Wolves will be without the services of Conaway due to a shoulder injury. Kasen Rogers is expected to play quarterback while Orange is also expected to take some snaps from center.

“Kasen has a 90 mile-per-hour fastball (in baseball), so he has a cannon of an arm. Kasen hasn't shied away (from QB). He's a talented kid with a big arm,” Sexton said. “Jaylon can throw the deep ball. He did against Ardmore. The moment is never too big for Jaylon. He likes to have the ball in his hands, just like he does as a point guard in basketball. He's always ready for those types of moments.”

Other area games Friday night include:

Bethel (4-1, 1-1) at Crooked Oak (1-3, 0-2)

Tecumseh (1-4, 0-2) at Cushing (4-1, 1-1)

Oklahoma Christian Academy (4-1, 1-1) at North Rock Creek (3-3)

McLoud (1-4, 0-2) at Kingfisher (4-1 2-0)

Seminole (5-0, 1-0) at Checotah (0-5, 0-1)

Kellyville (0-4, 0-1) at Prague (5-0, 2-0)

Meeker (2-3, 1-1) at Millwood (1-3, 0-1)

Star Spencer (2-3, 0-2) at Chandler (2-3, 1-1)