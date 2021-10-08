Dale riddles Rattan in first round of Class A State Baseball Tourney

OKLAHOMA CITY – Patience at the plate proved to be big for the Dale Pirates Thursday in the first round of the Class A State Fall Baseball Tournament at Dolese Park.

The Pirates drew 11 walks and were hit by four pitches while Connor Kuykendall and Tate Rector collected two hits each as Dale riddled Rattan 11-4.

“We did a really good job at the plate. Anytime you score 11 runs you've got to be doing a god job,” said Pirate head coach Eddie Jeffcoat. “I liked our patience at the plate, drawing walks and getting key hits. I thought we did a decent job pitching, but we've got to be better. We did what we needed to do.”

Kuykendall finished 2-for-3 with a two-run single in the second inning and an infield single to short in the seventh. He also walked twice. Rector was 2-for-4 with a leadoff single in the second and bunt-single in the sixth.

Easton Edmonson hit a two-run double in the third inning in going 1-for-1 with a walk and was hit by a pitch twice. Casen Richardson, who was 1-for-3, had a run-scoring single in the sixth. Ethan Douglas, who also ended up 1-for-3, had an RBI double in the seventh.

Dale used three pitchers in the game with JB Leaver getting credit for the win with Kuykendall and Rector making relief appearances. Leaver allowed two hits in two-plus innings.

After a scoreless first inning, the Pirates tallied five second-inning runs with the benefit of only two hits to go with five walks and a pair of Rattan errors. The highlight was Kuykendall's two-run single to right field.

Dale picked up two more scores in the third with the benefit of only one hit – Edmonson's two-run double down the left-field line to make it 7-0.

Rattan, with help of two Pirate miscues, got on the board with a pair of runs in the fourth and then gathered two more scores in the fifth to get within 7-4 with the aid of two more Rattan runs and another Dale error.

But the Pirates put the game away with three in the sixth inning and tacked on one more in the seventh.

In the sixth, Leaver walked with the bases loaded. Richardson delivered his run-scoring single and Edmonson was hit by a pitch with the bases juiced to bring home the 10th run.

In the seventh, Rector was plucked by a pitch with two outs before Douglas smashed his RBI double to wrap up the scoring.

The top of the third ended on a 7-6-3 play. Kash Van Brunt had an apparent single to left field, but didn't make it to first base went he went down with a tweaked knee. However, he was able to stay in the game.