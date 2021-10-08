OBU soccer team records road win at ECU, 1-0

Oklahoma Baptist Athletics

Shawnee News-Star, USA TODAY NETWORK

ADA – Playing for the fourth time in the last seven days, Oklahoma Baptist used all its energy to grind out a 1-0 road victory at Great American Conference foe East Central on Thursday afternoon.

OBU bolstered its record to 5-4-1 and 4-1 in the GAC.

Within the first 11 minutes of the game, the host Tigers produced several set pieces including four corners. One of those from the left side resulted in a header attempt from Tanja Baubock. Her knock from about six yards in front of the net found its way into the arms of Ireland Jeffrey. That would be one of seven saves on the day for Ireland, matching her season high.

ECU had a few more chances but the Bison defense and Jeffrey thwarted its chances.

After a slow start, OBU broke the scoreless tie in the 22nd minute. Forward Alanna Bloomingdale intercepted a pass on the far sideline to regain the possession for the hosts. A few moments later, Tori Kitchel received a deflected ball from Jessie Sims and fired into the lower-left corner to give the green and gold a 1-0 lead.

Following that tally, East Central found three more shots on-goal, however, Ireland stopped them to keep the Bison in front.

After halftime, OBU played a much cleaner half as it out-shot the Tigers 13-5 and maintained a sizeable amount of the possession. ECU did manage to get a couple shots on goal with about 20 minutes left including a one-on-one opportunity for Ashley VanSchuyver. However, Ireland corralled the low-line shot.

The Bison will now have a week to rest and prepare for their next game. That comes on the road on Oct. 14 at Northwestern Oklahoma State at 7 p.m.