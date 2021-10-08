Seminole goes 1-1 on first day of regional

PLAINVIEW – Reese Street hit a single scoring Kaylyn Cotner in the bottom of the fifth inning Thursday as the Seminole Lady Chieftains launched Class 4A regional play with a 5-4 triumph over host Plainview.

Later in the day, Newcastle ripped Seminole 10-2.

Seminole 5, Plainview 4

The Lady Chieftains overcame a 4-0 deficit with four runs in the fourth.

Street singled and Natalia Sewell slammed a two-run homer to pull Seminole within 4-2. After an Addison Hill single and Sierra Patterson walk, Levi Ary hit an RBI double and later scored off a steal of home.

The Lady Chieftains had a 6-5 edge in hits.

Sewell earned the pitching victory as she surrendered five hits and two walks while striking out nine as all four Plainview runs were earned.

Street was 2-for-3 with one RBI and a run scored.

Newcastle 10, Seminole 2

Layla Griffin (2-for-3) and Patterson (2-for-4) knocked in the only two Lady Chieftain runs.

Sewell (2-for-2 with a pair of walks) and Cotner (2-for-3 with a run scored and a walk) also had multiple hits in a losing cause.

Each team finished with 10 hits.

The Racers tallied two in the second inning, three in the fourth, four in the fifth and one in the sixth.

Sewell suffered the pitching loss, allowing 10 hits and three walks while striking out seven. All 10 Newcastle runs were earned.