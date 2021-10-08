Shawnee eliminated from Class 5A softball regional

COWETA – The Shawnee Lady Wolves saw their 2021 softball season come to an end Thursday after a 2-1 loss to Sapulpa in Class 5A regional action.

Earlier in the day, Shawnee edged Sapulpa 2-1 before dropping a 3-0 decision to host Coweta.

Sapulpa 2, Shawnee 1

The Lady Wolves matched the Lady Chieftains hit-for-hit with four.

Anneca Anderson was the hard-luck losing pitcher as she allowed the two earned runs off four hits with 11 strikeouts and just one walk in working all seven innings.

Anderson and Adesyn Waite accounted for the four hits as Anderson was 2-for-3 with a double and scored the lone run while Waite also finished 2-for-3 and picked up the only RBI.

Both errors in the game were made by Shawnee.

Coweta 3, Shawnee 0

The Lady Wolves struck out 10 times and only walked once.

Shawnee held a 4-3 edge in total hits with Anderson going 2-for-3 while Stormee Reed (1-for-2) and Ansley Orrell (1-for-3) had the other hits.

Reed pitched all six innings and took the loss as she gave up only one earned run and three hits while striking out 10 and walking only four.

Shawnee 2, Sapulpa 1 (9 innings)

Anderson fired a two-hitter, struck out 19 and allowed just one walk as the Lady Wolves outlasted the Lady Chieftains in the regional opener.

Azayla Banks finished 2-for-4 with a run scored to fuel the Lady Wolves' eight-hit attack. Anderson and Tylyn Thurman also had a double apiece for Shawnee.

Reed, Orrell, Waite and Katelyn Blomquist each had one hit for the Lady Wolves.