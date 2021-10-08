Silo ousts Lady Pirates from first round of state

OKLAHOMA CITY – The Dale Lady Pirates jumped on Silo with three first-inning runs, but were silenced after that as Silo rolled to an 8-3 win Thursday in the first round of the Class 2A State Fast Pitch Softball Tournament.

Dale, which finished the season at 27-12, was limited to six hits as Sam Hartman had half of them, going 3-for-4 with one RBI and a run scored.

Silo hurler Christina Clark struck out seven and walked only two as only two of the three Lady Pirate runs were earned.

Dale's other hits came from Addie Bell (1-for-3 with a run scored and a walk), Maddie Conley (1-for-3 with a walk) and Makenzie Herman who also scored a run.

Shaylin Midgley and Charley Hampton homered for the Lady Rebels, who pounded out 12 hits and were helped by three Lady Pirate errors.

Silo ended up with just one miscue.

Avery Beauchamp's 3-for-4 performance propelled the Silo attack. Hampton (2-for-4 with three RBIs), Lexi McDonald (2-for-3 with two runs scored), Bree Ginn (2-for-3) and Clark (2-for-4) had multiple hits for the Lady Rebels.

The three Dale runs in the first came when Herman led off with a double and advanced to third on Bell's single. One out later, Herman scored thre first run off a steal of home. Hartman doubled to left to make it 2-0 and Chayse Caram reached base on an error as Hartman scored.

From there, it was all Silo.