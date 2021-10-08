Tecumseh sweeps to two regional wins on first day

TECUMSEH – A Bristin Hayes walk-off single in the bottom of the seventh inning lifted the Tecumseh Lady Savages to a 1-0 victory over Blanchard in a Class 4A regional winners' bracket clash Thursday.

Earlier in the day, Tecumseh knocked off Marlow 4-2 in a regional first-round contest.

The regional was set to conclude on Friday.

Tecumseh 1, Blanchard 0 (Winners' Bracket)

Zariyah Masquas, running for Samantha Schweighardt, scored off Hayes' single for the game-winning score.

Serenity Jacoway fired a five-hit shutout as she struck out nine and walked only one in working all seven innings.

Each team had just five hits as Emily Bingham, Katie Overstreet, Katelyn Fleming and Jacoway had the other four. Overstreet's hit went for a triple and Jacoway's resulted in a double.

Tecumseh 4, Marlow 2 (First Round)

Jacoway gave up only three hits and four walks while striking out five.

Both Marlow runs were unearned.

Three Lady Savages – Bingham, Overstreet and Hayes – had multiple hits. Bingham led the way with a 3-for-4 performance with two runs scored. Overstreet ended up 2-for-3 with one RBI and Hayes also finished 2-for-3.

Vivian Hayes and Schweighardt were also 1-for-3. Jacoway and Fleming also contributed a hit apiece.

Tecumseh pounded out 11 hits and was helped by three Outlaw errors.