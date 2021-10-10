Chandler smashes Star Spencer, 56-12

CHANDLER – Casmen Hill and Alec Jackson each rushed for two touchdowns Friday night as the Chandler Lions coasted to a 56-12 rout of Star Spencer.

Chandler, 3-3 overall and 2-1 in the district, racked up 433 yards of offense, including 359 on the ground on 34 attempts.

Hill carried the ball just four times for 60 yards while scoring twice as he also made one 13-yard catch. Jackson had only five carries for 78 yards and two more scores.

Kaden Jones returned the game's opening kickoff 90 yards for a touchdown to set the tone for the night. Jones also carried the ball one time for 25 yards and was 3-of-7 passing for 72 yards and a TD.

Carson Clagg was the Lions' top rusher with 100 yards on just nine carries as he also scored once. Stefaun Mackey also ran for a touchdown as he netted 14 yards on only two attempts. Dez Taliaferro also finished with 54 yards on just eight carries.

Jarin Greenfield was Chandler's top receiver with three catches for 59 yards.

Defensively for Chandler, Drake Rodriguez and Clagg were each in on six tackles and each had a tackle for loss. Greenfield made four tackles. Jackson forced a fumble and made a recovery and Ty Garver intercepted a pass for the Lions.

Chandler is at home with Millwood Thursday.