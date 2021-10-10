Cushing overwhelms Tecumseh, 49-6

CUSHING – The Cushing Tigers rolled up 345 yards of offense and scored in every quarter in registering a 49-6 triumph over the Tecumseh Savages Friday night.

Tecumseh, 1-5 overall and 0-3 in the district, was held scoreless through three quarters before Shaun Hill's 97-yard touchdown run in the fourth. Hill finished with 107 yards on three carries.

Tyler Girod added 106 yards on only three attempts for the Savages and teammate Monte Valois was 9-of-17 for 41 yards with an interception, which was returned 36 yards for a score by Cushing.

Jaxon Meyers had three receptions for 28 yards for Tecumseh.

Defensively, Jace Frazier and Wyatt England led the way for the Savages. Frazier intercepted a pass, recorded a tackle loss and compiled 13 tackles (two solo). England had two tackles for loss and a quarterback sack among his six total tackles (two solo).

Tecumseh is at home Thursday against Blanchard at 7 p.m.