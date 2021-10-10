Dale can't overcome 10-run fifth-inning explosion from Silo

OKLAHOMA CITY – The Dale Pirates saw their season come to an end Friday in the semifinals of the Class A State Fall Baseball Tournament at Dolese Park.

The Silo Rebels, behind a 10-run explosion in the fifth inning, eliminated Dale 17-9.

Silo jumped out to a 5-0 advantage through three innings and saw Dale score three in the bottom half of the fourth to pull within 5-3.

But the 10-run top of the fifth, propelled by seven hits and a Pirate error, enabled the Rebels to take control.

Though Silo built up a 15-3 advantage, Dale didn't go down without swinging, literally.

The Pirates strung together six hits with a pair of walks and a Silo error to avoid the run rule and pull within 15-9.

But the Rebels tallied a single run each in the sixth and seventh to wrap up the scoring.

Connor Kuykendall and Dason Sheppard each had 2-for-4 performances from the plate as Dale piled up 10 hits. Kuykendall hit a two-run single during that big fifth inning. Sheppard ended up with an RBI single each in the third and fourth frames.

Ethan Douglas smashed a two-run double in the fourth to get the Pirates on the board as he later scored off Sheppard's single to pull Dale within 5-3.

Then came the 10-run fourth for Silo in which it sent 14 batters to the plate.

Easton Ford went 4-for-4 from the plate with a pair of doubles, including a three-run two-bagger in the fifth and Delton Roberts finished 3-for-4 with four runs batted in, including a two-run single in the third, sacrifice fly in the fifth and a run-scoring single in that same inning.

The six-run fifth for Dale included a single each by Kuykendall, Kash VanBrunt, Tate Rector, Sheppard, Casen Richardson and Easton Edmonson. Kuykendall's single drove in two runs and Sheppard's hit knocked in another.

Kuykendall started on the mound and took the loss and received relief help from JB Leaver and Richardson.

Carter Parker got the win as a starter and reliever for the Rebels after reentering and taking the mound in the sixth.

The Pirates ended the season at 24-10.