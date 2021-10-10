Prague crushes Kellyville, 40-0

PRAGUE – Aiden Auld rushed for a pair of touchdowns and also caught a scoring pass while the Prague defense limited Kellyville to minus-1 yards total offense Friday as the Red Devils crushed the Ponies 40-0 to stay unbeaten.

Prague, 6-0 and 3-0, totaled 209 yards of offense and that was all it needed.

Auld finished with 39 yards on six carries and caught a 28-yard scoring pass.

Xavier Thornton and Trevor McGinnis each had a touchdown run. Thornton finished with 41 yards rushing on only four carries while McGinnis netted 33 yards on just four carries.

Trip Davis was 3-of-6 passing for 56 yards with the one TD connection to Auld and one interception.

Kellyville netted minus-1 yards rushing on 26 attempts and the Ponies failed to convert on their only passing attempt as it was intercepted.

The Red Devils are back in action Thursday at Crossings Christian for a 7 p.m. kickoff.