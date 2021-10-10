Seminole eliminated from Class 4A softball regional

PLAINVIEW – Addison Hill homered and Reese Street finished 3-for-4 from the plate Friday, but it wasn't enough to keep Seminole's season from ending.

Host Plainview rolled to a 9-5 decision over the Lady Chieftains to wrap up Seminole's season.

Reese Street doubled once and scored a run. Hill, with her homer, drove in three runs in the 1-for-3 outing.

Kaylyn Cotner ended up 1-for-3 with one RBI and a run scored and Natalia Sewell also knocked in a run.

Sewell allowed 10 hits and six walks while striking out eight in suffering the loss.

Plainview held a 10-9 edge in total hits.

Seminole scored all five of its runs in the bottom of the fifth after Plainview put four on the board in the third and five in the top of the fifth.

The Lady Chieftains ended the season at 16-12.