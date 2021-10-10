Seminole holds off Checotah, 39-35

CHECOTAH – The Seminole Chieftains, behind 400 yards rushing on 44 attempts, rolled to a 39-35 victory at Checotah Friday night.

Seminole, 6-0 on the season and 2-0 in the district, also received 125 yards through the air from Brendan Rodriquez, who was 8-of-11 with two interceptions.

Rodriquez also rushed for a pair of touchdowns of 11 and 4 yards. Garrett Chaffin also scored twice off runs of 9 and 7 yards as he finished with 100 yards on just 12 carries.

Jason Batiste was the Chieftains' top rusher with 163 yards on 15 carries.

Joe Fixico also had TD runs of 10 and 2 yards for Seminole.

Braxton Street topped the Chieftain receivers with seven catches for 64 yards.

Checotah, which led 22-18 at halftime, saw Seminole go on a 21-point third-quarter scoring binge to to take control. That third quarter, included a 4-yard scoring run by Rodriquez and the two rushing touchdowns from Joe Fixico.

The Chieftains are at home Thursday against Lincoln Christian at 7:30 p.m.