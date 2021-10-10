Tapley throws five TD passes as Bethel rolls

CROOKED OAK – Freshman quarterback Bryce Tapley threw five touchdown passes as the Bethel Wildcats cruised to a 44-13 district victory over Crooked Oak Friday night.

Tapley was 7-of-9 passing for 226 yards as he twice hooked up with John Gordon on scoring passes of 37 and 65 yards. He also fired TD passes of 25 yards to Reagan Curry, 62 to Tyler McKinney and 7 to Gage Porter.

Gordon's two TD catches – his only two receptions of the night – led to 102 yards receiving. Porter also had two catches, one of which led to the 7-yard score, for 23 total yards. McKinney and Curry had one catch and those led to two touchdowns.

Bethel, 5-1 overall and 2-0 in the district, rolled up 362 yards of offense with 251 coming through the air and 111 on the ground.

Corey Metscher netted 101 yards on nine carries and scored off a 4-yard run.

Defensively for the Wildcats, Gavin O'Rorke was involved in 11 tackles (seven solo), including two stops for lost yards and fumble recovery. John Allred ended up with six tackles (five solo) as two of his stops led to lost yardage.

Curry and Dawson Easterling each intercepted a pass for Bethel.

The Wildcats limited the Ruf-Nex to 23 yards of total offense, including minus-7 through the air.

The Wildcats scored 30 first-quarter points to set the tone. The first two touchdowns were the Tapley-to-Gordon connection of 37 and 65 yards respectively. Tapley then hooked up with Curry for the 25-yard score and Tapley's 62-yard pass play led to 30-0 lead through one quarter.

Bethel then upped the advantage to 37-0 after Metscher's 4-yard run in the second quarter. Crooked Oak finally got on the board after that. But Tapley's 7-yard scoring aerial to Porter led to a 44-7 cushion at halftime for the Wildcats.

The two teams were scoreless in the third and Crooked Oak put up one more score in the fourth off the interception return.

Bethel is at home with Holdenville Thursday.