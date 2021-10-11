Tecumseh headed to Class 4A State Fast Pitch Softball Tourney

TECUMSEH – The Tecumseh Lady Savages, behind a 12-hit attack, punched their ticket for the Class 4A State Fast Pitch Softball Tournament on Friday.

Bristin Hayes and Katelyn Fleming collected two hits each as Tecumseh belted Blanchard 8-3 for a regional championship.

Serenity Jacoway pitched all seven innings and scattered seven hits, walked once and struck out six in earning the victory.

Hayes and Fleming were each 2-for-4 as Hayes doubled once, drove in a run and scored twice while Fleming doubled twice, knocked in a run and scored once.

Jacoway drove home two runs off a sacrifice fly and single. Vivian Hayes, Jessi Hull and Emily Bingham picked up one RBI apiece.

Back-to-back RBI doubles lifted the Lady Savages to a 2-0 lead in the third inning.

Tecumseh added three more runs in the sixth to make it 5-0. Jacoway's sacrifice fly, Bristin Hayes' RBI double and Hull's run-scoring double led to the five-run cushion.

Then in the seventh, Fleming scored off an error, Vivian Hayes hit a sacrifice fly and Jacoway had a run-scoring single to make it 8-0.

Blanchard tallied all three of its runs in the bottom of the bottom of the seventh to break up Jacoway's shutout bid. Only one of the Blanchard runs was earned.

The Lady Savages enter the state tournament with a 32-4 record.