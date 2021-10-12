OBU men's basketball set to host annual golf tourney

Oklahoma Baptist Athletics

Shawnee News-Star, USA TODAY NETWORK

The Oklahoma Baptist men's basketball team announced its annual golf tournament that will take place Friday, Oct. 22, at the Shawnee Country Club.

The event is scheduled to begin at 9 a.m. with a shotgun start, and lunch will be provided for those who compete.

Individual registration starts at $125, while team registration is $500, with four participants per team. Multiple sponsorship opportunities have been made available, with hole sponsorship beginning at $150 and team registration with hole sponsorship at $600.

Further sponsorship options are broken into three tiers: Green Raffle, Gold Raffle, and Tournament Sponsorships. Green Raffle begins at $1,000, Gold Raffle at $2,000, and Tournament at $5,000.

"We are so excited to announce the details of our 2021 Bison Basketball Golf Tourney Friday morning of Homecoming Weekend at Shawnee Country Club," said head coach Jason Eaker. "If you plan to participate in our golf tourney, what a blessing you will be to us as it is an opportunity for us to congregate and raise funds that'll directly impact the OBU men's basketball program".

This is the third consecutive year the event has been held with this year doubling as a coming-out party for the 2021-22 men's hoops team.

OBU will host an exhibition game against USAO at 5 p.m. inside the Noble Complex to kick off Homecoming Weekend. This will be the first time the Bison have faced outside competition since last season's finale with Lubbock Christian after playing an all conference schedule due to COVID-19.

"We are so appreciative that one of the best NAIA teams in Oklahoma, USAO, has agreed to play us in an exhibition that night", said Eaker. "It will provide the opportunity for anyone in town for OBU Homecoming Weekend to come watch as we prepare for a pressure-packed season."

Eaker and staff enter 2021-22 after a tremendous season which included a 16-6 overall mark, and the Bison prevailing as the Western Division Champs of the GAC. The program went on to experience its deepest run in the NCAA Division II Tournament in school history before falling in the regional semifinals.

For more information or to register go to the OBU athletic website. The link is https://okbu.formstack.com/forms/obu_mens_basketball_golf_tournament .