Tecumseh softball, NRC volleyball teams gearing up for state

The Tecumseh High School softball team and North Rock Creek volleyball squad are state bound later this week.

Softball

The second-ranked Lady Savages (32-4) will take on seventh-ranked Harrah (18-7) at 11 a.m. Thursday at the ASA Hall of Fame Complex in Oklahoma City. The game will take place on Field No. 4.

Other first-round games include third-ranked Tuttle (29-10) against sixth-ranked Bristow (29-6) at 1:30 p.m. Thursday. Fourth-ranked Verdigris (33-4) will square off opposite fifth-ranked Plainview (26-8) at 4 p.m. and top-ranked Lone Grove (29-5) does battle with eighth-ranked Stigler (25-9) to round out first-round play Thursday at 6:30 p.m.

The Tecumseh-Harrah winner will face the Tuttle-Bristow victor at 11 a.m. Friday in the semifinals on Field No. 4. The Verdigris-Plainview survivor will then tangle with the Lone Grove-Stigler winner at 1:30 p.m. in the other semifinal on Field 4.

The 4A championship game will be played Saturday at noon on the main OG&E Field.

Volleyball

The NRC Lady Cougars (20-11) make their second straight state tournament appearance, this time in Class 4A, as they battle top-ranked Victory Christian (32-3) at 10 a.m. Friday at Shawnee High School's Performing Arts and Athletic Center.

Other first-round matches Friday at Shawnee High School include: fifth-ranked Holland Hall (28-9) against fourth-ranked Verdigris (29-10) at noon, third-ranked Lincoln Christian (25-12) opposite sixth-ranked Catoosa (28-15) at 2 p.m. and second-ranked Regent Prep (39-7) against seventh-ranked Heritage Hall (19-11) at 4 p.m.

The semifinals and finals will also be played Saturday at SHS. The NRC/Victory Christian winner plays the Holland Hall/Verdigris victor at 9 a.m., while the Lincoln Christian/Catoosa survivor faces the Regent Prep/Heritage Hall winner at 11 a.m. The championship match will be played at 5:30 p.m. Saturday at SHS.