Bethel's Tapley, Tecumseh's Hayes are Athletes of the Week

Bethel High School freshman quarterback Bryce Tapley and Tecumseh shortstop Bristin Hayes have been selected as Shawnee News-Star Tri-County Athletes of the Week for Oct. 4-9.

Tapley threw five touchdown passes and was 7-of-9 passing for 226 yards as the Wildcats whipped Crooked Oak 44-13 last Friday.

Hayes batted .500, doubled once, drove in a pair of runs and scored twice as the Lady Savages had a 3-1 record and captured a Class 4A regional crown.