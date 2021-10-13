Bethel's Tapley, Tecumseh's Hayes are Athletes of the Week
Brian Johnson
The Shawnee News-Star
Bethel High School freshman quarterback Bryce Tapley and Tecumseh shortstop Bristin Hayes have been selected as Shawnee News-Star Tri-County Athletes of the Week for Oct. 4-9.
Tapley threw five touchdown passes and was 7-of-9 passing for 226 yards as the Wildcats whipped Crooked Oak 44-13 last Friday.
Hayes batted .500, doubled once, drove in a pair of runs and scored twice as the Lady Savages had a 3-1 record and captured a Class 4A regional crown.