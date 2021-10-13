OBU soccer players Jeffrey, Louthan honored by GAC

Oklahoma Baptist Athletics

Shawnee News-Star, USA TODAY NETWORK

RUSSELLVILLE, Ark. – Oklahoma Baptist women’s soccer players Ireland Jeffrey and Annie Louthan were honored by the Great American Conference on Tuesday after their performances in two Bison victories last week.

Jeffrey was named the GAC’s Goalkeeper of the Week while Louthan garnered offensive honors. Both freshmen on OBU’s squad, it is their first career awards.

For Jeffrey, she logged 169 minutes, allowed just one goal and notched 10 combined saves against Southern Nazarene and East Central. Her best performance came against ECU. Playing for the fourth time in seven days, Jeffrey tallied seven saves which matched her season best.

So far this season, Jeffrey ranks second in the conference in goals against average (0.79) and is fifth in save percentage (.808).

On the offensive end, Louthan scored a hat trick in the 7-1 win against SNU on Oct. 5. In the process, she became just the second OBU freshman in the DII era to score three times in a match. The Colorado Springs, Colorado native ranks tied for sixth with four goals and tied for seventh with nine points.

Jeffrey, Louthan and the rest of the team returns to action on Thursday for a 6 p.m. GAC contest at Northwestern Oklahoma State.