Former Asher baseball standout Martin playing at Oklahoma State

Mary Belle Zook

Citizen Potawatomie Nation Public Information Department

Many athletes dream of the opportunity to play on a Division I collegiate team, and for Citizen Potawatomi Nation member Trevor Martin, that goal became a reality when he committed to Oklahoma State University in 2017.

He officially joined the team for the 2021 season.

“Baseball is a big tradition, and OSU has a rich tradition in baseball,” Martin said. “I love being part of that.”

He grew up in Asher, Oklahoma, and graduated from the historic high school program in 2020. He first caught the bug of the diamond at the age of 5, and believes hard work and dedication has helped finesse his skills and complete his goals.

“I’ve been playing baseball for as long as I can remember. It was kind of just a way of life where I grew up,” Martin said.

The all-state athlete has impressive arm as a right-handed pitcher, and his performance throughout high school gained the attention of several schools, including OSU. He attributes his accomplishments to repetition and perseverance.

“It’s a very mental game, and you just have to stay with it — highs, lows, all the time,” Martin said.

As a freshman, he appeared in 22 games, had a 4.6 earned run average and had a standout performance against Baylor University with seven strikeouts.

The Big 12 Conference selected Martin for its All-Freshman Team earlier in 2021, and he began his sophomore year this fall determined to build on his past achievements and further develop as a player and obtain a degree. While he has not chosen a major, Martin has interest in OSU’s sports medicine program and hopes to play professionally upon graduation.

He told the Hownikan he appreciates the unwavering support from his home community and the chance to represent his Potawatomi and Muscogee heritage on the field.

“It’s been awesome to bring some light to Native culture,” Martin said.

For those looking to follow in his footsteps, he encourages always putting in effort.

“No matter what you’re doing … as long as you’re giving your best, I feel like that would be a success,” he said.

Find more information on the Oklahoma State University’s baseball team, Martin and the upcoming 2022 season at okstate.com/sports/baseball.