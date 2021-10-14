McLoud Sports Hall of Fame inducts inaugural class

McLOUD – The McLoud Sports Hall of Fame recently inducted its inaugural class.

After careful consideration, research, and gathered data, the committee voted on the inaugural class. The inductees represent athletes from the 1940's, 60's, 70's, 80's, 90's, and 00's.

Scott Bird was elected as the executive director of the committee.

On Jan. 28, during the McLoud basketball homecoming, the inductees will have an official ceremony and be presented their plaques for their outstanding achievements at McLoud High School.

The inductees include:

J.E. Rooker

A 1964 graduate, Rooker who played basketball and baseball. He also coached and served as the athletic director for many years.

Roy Capps

Capps, a 1965 graduate, played baseball and basketball. Capps played baseball in college. He also taught, coached and was an administrator for many years. He passed away in 2009.

Mike Williams

A 1970 graduate, Williams played football, basketball, and baseball. He played football in college and coached at Anadarko for over 45 years.

Ken Daughty

Daughty, a 1970 graduate, played football, basketball, and baseball. Daughty played college baseball and was drafted as the No. 3 3 overall pick in the supplemental baseball draft. He passed away in 2019.

Allen Lewis

A 1974 graduate, Lewis played football, basketball and baseball. He played college basketball and coached at McLoud for over 35 years. Lewis passed away in 2015.

Jeff Thornbrue

Thornbrue, a 1982 graduate, played football, basketball, and baseball. He earned a scholarship to play football at OU. Thornbrue officiated high school football for several years.

Eric Cardin

A 1985 graduate, Cardin played football, basketball and baseball. He played football in college and coached at McLoud for nearly 20 years.

Rusty Hall

Hall, a 1998 graduate, played football, basketball, baseball and soccer. He played football in college and has coached for 17 years and is the current head football coach at McLoud.

Brandy (Moulin) Dawson

A 2003 graduate, Dawson played softball and basketball. She played softball at Texas Tech and resides in Tennessee.

Lashelle (Chandler) Rabold

Rabold, a 2004 graduate, played softball and basketball. He played basketball in college and resides in Florida.

Special Recognition Inductee

Ina Mae (Abshire) Newby

A 1948 graduate, Newby played basketball. After graduation, Newby signed to play with the professional women's traveling team called the All American Redheads. She passed away in 1998.