Shawnee boys' cross country team fifth at conference meet

MIDWEST CITY – Shawnee High School senior Zander Wood placed eighth and junior Michael Pearne was 12th as the Wolves settled for fifth in the Suburban Conference Cross Country Meet on Tuesday.

Wood clocked in at 17:19.33 while Pearne covered the 5k distance in 17:40.96 in the meet held at Carl Albert High School.

Also competing for Shawnee were: junior Alex Porter, 27th in 19:04.10; senior Eli Wiley, 32nd in 19:52.02; junior Nicholas Anderson, 42nd in 20:46.63 and senior Xzanotos Torres, 49th in 22:23.57.

Piedmont's Tanner Bailey set the pace with a time of 15:51.73.

In the girls' 5k race, the Lady Wolves' only competitor Shalese Buckner was 28th with a time of 24:48.14.