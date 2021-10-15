Gabbert, Grady propel Meeker runaway

Fred Fehr

Shawnee News-Star, USA TODAY NETWORK

OKLAHOMA CITY — Meeker evened its District 2A-2 record at 2-2 Thursday night with a 59-12 drubbing of Star Spencer.

Meeker, 3-4 overall, led 20-6 after one quarter and 40-12 at the intermission.

Junior quarterback Ty Gabbert threw four touchdown passes and senior Keavin Grady ran for three touchdowns.

Sophomore Kayde Massey and junior Jason Brewer caught first-quarter scoring passes with Brewer’s a 50-yarder. Grady had a 14-yard scoring ramble.

Grady added another TD run in the second quarter while Gabbert connected with sophomore Brayden Dowdle and freshman Treyvon Compton for touchdowns.

Grady added his third touchdown on the opening drive of the second half. Also scoring in the second half were sophomore Tanner Cody via a rush and Compton on a 98-yard interception return.

Compton recorded another interception which he returned 75 yards before being tackled at the 9-yard line.

Brewer converted five extra-point kicks and junior Johnny Butler recovered a fumble.

“This was the most complete game offensively and defensively we’ve had this year,” said Meeker coach Maverick Lang. “We are getting more and more consistent.”

Star Spencer is 2-5 overall and 0-4 in district action.

Meeker will entertain Lincoln County and district rival Chandler Friday night. Meeker also has district engagements at Crossings Christian on Oct. 29 and home against Jones Nov. 5.