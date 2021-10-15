North Rock Creek offense stymied in second half

Fred Fehr

Shawnee News-Star, USA TODAY NETWORK

North Rock Creek, deadlocked at 14 at halftime, couldn’t get untracked offensively in the closing half en route to a 33-14 setback to Caney Valley Thursday night.

The host Cougars launched the scoring in the opening quarter on a 30-yard run by freshman Caleb Hawkins. The extra-point attempt failed.

On its next possession, NRC junior quarterback Cade Landes found senior receiver Nick Lake with a 40-yard pass to the 5-yard run. Hawkins scored on the next play via a run off the right side, then also ran in the 2-point conversion.

Unfortunately for NRC, that concluded its scoring. Caney Valley earned the intermission knot with a 25-yard quarterback touchdown run and a tight end scoring reception.

On its second offensive possession of the second half, North Rock Creek lost a fumble near midfield and Caney Valley drove for a touchdown. The visitors added two more touchdowns down the stretch.

One lucrative screen pass by North Rock Creek was voided by a motion penalty.

“We were 3-and-out almost every possession in the second half,” said North Rock Creek coach Jason Murray. “It was poor execution on offense and our defense just wore down.”

Caney Valley, 5-2, scored two rushing touchdowns and one passing touchdown in the second half.

Caney Valley didn’t have a turnover while North Rock Creek committed one.

North Rock Creek, 3-5, will travel to Watonga Friday night. The Cougars will conclude their campaign Oct. 28 on the road against the Choctaw White squad.