OBU soccer team clips NWOSU, 2-1

Oklahoma Baptist Athletics

Shawnee News-Star, USA TODAY NETWORK

ALVA, Okla. – Oklahoma Baptist prevailed 2-1 over Northwestern Oklahoma State on Thursday night in Great American Conference soccer play.

The Bison improved their record to 6-4-1 and 5-1 in the GAC.

There was chippy play, 21 fouls called and a trio of first-half goals but in the end, OBU won and stayed in first place of the conference.

Within the first six minutes, the Bison got ahead of the Rangers. Senior Hannah Evans drove to the right end line and her crossing pass deflected off a Northwestern defender into the net. A half-dozen minutes rolled by before NWOSU tied things up.

The GAC’s leading scorer, Tiara Campbell, was on the receiving end of pass from teammate Carlie Massingale at 11:34. A cross from the wing was one-timed right in front of the net by Campbell, her 13th goal of the season.

Following that score though, OBU’s defense kept the Rangers’ leader in check the rest of the way.

With the scoreboard knotted up at 1-1, the Bison went back in front at 28:30. Tori Kitchel drove into the 18-yard box and her right-footed shot from about eight yards out went into the lower-left corner past Reagan Allen.

In the second half, OBU overcame a few set pieces, a couple shots on goal and numerous whistles from the officiating crew to stay in front. Ireland Jeffrey snagged four saves in the stanza and the Bison defensive unit cleared a few free kicks from the Rangers.

Another equalizing goal wouldn’t be found, though, for Northwestern which dropped its record to 7-3-1 and 2-2-1 by the end of the 90 minutes.

On Saturday, Oklahoma Baptist returns home to face Southwestern Oklahoma State at 5 p.m.