Prague suffers first setback of year

Fred Fehr

Shawnee News-Star, USA TODAY NETWORK

OKLAHOMA CITY — Crossings Christian, behind a 363-yard offensive thrust, dealt Prague its first loss of the season, 37-22, Thursday night in a District 2A-2 conflict.

Crossings Christian rushed for 142 yards on 28 carries and passed for 221 yards in upping its district mark to 3-1 and its overall record to 5-2.

Prague (6-1, 3-1) rushed for 284 yards as Trevor McGinnis led the way with 21 carries for 163 yards, including three touchdowns. McGinnis also tallied two 2-point conversion runs.

Prague threw the ball just three times, completing one. The Red Devils also lost a fumble. Crossings Christian connected on 22-of-32 passes with two interceptions.

After a scoreless first quarter, Crossings Christian took a 21-8 lead to halftime. Prague closed the gap to 21-16 entering the fourth quarter.

Prague quarterback Trip Davis amassed 85 yards on 18 carries. Aiden Auld added 31 yards on 10 carries while Jacob Lee carried the ball once for a 17-yard gain.

Crossings Christian posted 12 first downs to nine for Prague. The hosts were penalized seven times for 70 yards while Prague drew nine penalties for 51 yards.

Prague will continue district action Friday with a 7 p.m. home game against Star Spencer. The Red Devils then play at Jones on Oct. 29 and then end the regular season with a home game against Chandler Nov. 5.