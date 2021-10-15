Seminole suffers first loss of the season

SEMINOLE – Mike Snyder was not pleased with his squad's execution Thursday night at Chieftain Stadium.

Never mind that the unbeaten Lincoln Christian Bulldogs are one of the premier teams in the state.

But Seminole fell in a 21-0 halftime hole and couldn't recover as Lincoln Christian captured a 35-7 victory and handed the Chieftains their first loss of the season in dropping them to 6-1 on the season and 2-1 in District 3A-3.

“They are better than us right now. But we didn't play very smart,” said Snyder. “We made some bad decisions such as who were supposed to block and making the right reads. They were a little more aggressive and that bothered me. We had bad field position all night and their touchdown right before the half concerned me.”

Easton Rogers ran for three touchdowns and quarterback Max Brown passed for one TD and rushed for another as the Bulldogs dominated the contest.

Rogers ran for 73 yards on 17 carries and had scoring runs of 4, 1 and 4 yards while Brown hooked up with Cam Dooley on a 3-yard TD toss and later ran for a 14-yard touchdown.

“They took our quick-passing game away from us and it forced us to have to run the ball more than we would've liked,” Snyder said.

Seminole's only score of the night came with 9:45 to go in the game off a 31-yard scoring toss from Vcake Wassana to Braxton Street. The ensuing point-after kick was converted by Brendan Rodriquez.

However, Lincoln Christian scored off its next two possessions to put the game away.

Two critical junctures of the game which hurt the Chieftains came just before halftime and at the outset of the third quarter.

The Bulldogs were driving and threatened to go up 21-0 but Wassana's interception in the end zone and huge return went for naught. Wassana's return went almost to midfield, but a penalty moved Seminole back to its own 15 with 1:49 to go before the half.

The Chieftains were unable to establish anything and were forced to punt from their own 23.

Thirty-three seconds was all that Lincoln Christian needed to put points on the board. A 20-yard run by Brown on a keeper and Brown's 32-yard pass to Dylan Baldridge on the next play set up Brown's scoring toss to Dooley with :08 to go, giving the Bulldogs the 21-0 halftime advantage.

Seminole kicked off to start the second half and executed a successful onside kick.

Appearing to have seized some momentum, Jason Batiste ripped off a 30-yard run to the Bulldog 21-yard line and Wassana ran five yards on a keeper to the 16, but that was as far as the Chieftains traveled on the series. A no-gain on the next play, an errant snap on third down and an incomplete pass on fourth down wiped out the threat.

Another thorn in Seminole's side was 55 yards in penalties in the second half alone while Lincoln Christian had just one for 10 yards over the final two quarters.

Wassana finished the game with 66 yards on 16 carries and Jason Batiste netted 59 yards on 10 attempts for the Chieftains.

Rogers finished with 73 yards on 17 carries for the Bulldogs to go with his three short TD runs.

Defensively for Seminole, Wassana was in on at least two tackles for lost yards while Griffen Young, Joe Fixico and Miguel Conley were each in on at least one apiece.

Besides the pick by Wassana, Rodriquez had one as well.

The Chieftains will try to get back on the winning track Friday, Oct. 22, as they play at Westville. Seminole is then home for the final time during the regular season on Oct. 29 against Locust Grove. The Chieftains close the regular season at Sequoyah Tahlequah on Nov. 5.