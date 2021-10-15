Shawnee clinches playoff spot with rout of Tulsa East Central

Jon Potts

Special to the Shawnee News-Star

TULSA - The Shawnee Wolves beat the Tulsa East Central Cardinals 43-10 in District 5A-3 action Thursday night at the East Side Sports Complex.

Shawnee is over .500 for the first time this season at 4-3 and more importantly remained a perfect 4-0 in district play.

The Wolves return home next Friday for a showdown against Coweta. The Tigers suffered their first loss of the season, 33-2 at home against McAlester Thursday. Kickoff is at 7 p.m. at Jim Thorpe Stadium.

"We know we've got to have a great week of practice because Coweta is really good," said Shawnee head coach Jason Sexton. "We believe we can compete with them, but will have to play at a really high level."

Jaylon Orange, playing quarterback once again for the injured Karsen Conaway, finished with 225 yards of total offense and accounted for three touchdowns (two rushing, one passing).

Landon Davis-Barkus only carried the ball six times, but finished with 148 yards and a pair of touchdowns at key moments.

"Jaylon is such a good athlete and he can throw the ball pretty well too," said Sexton. "Landon has been taking on more of a role at running back but has been huge on both sides of the ball."

Shawnee was only ahead 14-7, but Davis-Barkus had a 72-yard touchdown run with just five seconds remaining in the first half.

The Wolves then scored on the opening play of the second half, a 48-yard strike from Orange to Brandon Griffis.

Orange followed up with a 50-yard touchdown run. The snap on the extra point attempt was errant, but it resulted in a successful 2-point conversion with 8:18 left in the third period.

Orange found the end zone again on the next possession, this one covering 27 yards with 6:35 remaining in the third quarter.

"I am really excited for our team," said Sexton. "We are happy to get our fourth district win and ensure a playoff spot. That's always a goal."

Shawnee scored on its opening play from scrimmage, a 72-yard touchdown burst up the middle from Davis-Barkus at the 10:01 mark of the first quarter.

East Central (3-4, 0-4) tied it on the first play of the second period on a 58-yard touchdown pass from Cunu Fields to Andrew Chavez.

The Wolves went back on top after Samuel Anderson scored on a 1-yard run with 8:08 remaining in the second quarter.

Shawnee hurt its cause with a pair of lost fumbles and 10 penalties in the first half. One of those was a holding penalty that wiped out a touchdown run from Orange midway through the first period.

The Wolves overcame those mistakes though and then the TD from Davis-Barkus right before halftime got them off and running.

"Slow starts have been our Achilles heel," said Sexton. "We just need to clean things up. I was proud of all our players and coaches and felt we really leaned on our senior leadership."