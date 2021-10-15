Tecumseh receives big lift from freshmen at state

OKLAHOMA CITY – Freshman left fielder Katie Overstreet has had a highly-productive second half of the season.

That carried over to the Class 4A State Fast Pitch Softball Tournament Thursday as she drove in three runs with an RBI triple and two-run single as the second-ranked Tecumseh Lady Savages knocked off the Harrah Lady Panthers 7-3 in the opening round at the ASA Hall of Fame Sports Complex.

“Big hits...she's been doing that the second half of the season. We're looking for big things from her in the future,” said Tecumseh head coach Chad Trahan.

Overstreet finished 2-for-3 after striking out in her first plate appearance, but tripled down the right-field line in the third inning and delivered a two-run single up the middle in the fifth, just past the lunging Harrah shortstop.

The difference in the second half for Overstreet? It comes both offensively and defensively.

“I was working on staying on top of the ball. I was popping up a lot (in the first half of the season),” said Overstreet. “My jump on the ball in the outfield has been better.”

Overstreet wasn't the only productive freshman as catcher Jessi Hull hit a two-run single to right field during a five-run third inning for the Lady Savages. Hull ended up 1-for-3 with a walk.

Joining Overstreet with multiple hits was sophomore Serenity Jacoway, who was 2-for-4 and earned the pitching victory.

Jacoway allowed the three earned runs off nine hits while striking out six and allowing just two walks. She was able to work out of a few jams during the course of the contest.

“Serenity is a warrior, a big-game pitcher,” Trahan said. “We 100% put our trust in her. I'm glad she's on our side.”

Harrah held a 9-7 edge in total hits and each team committed two errors. The difference was that the Lady Panthers stranded nine baserunners while Tecumseh left just four on.

“We played well defensively. We made a couple of errors, but we were able to overcome them,” said Trahan. “We got big hits at big times.”

After a scoreless first two innings, the 33-4 Lady Savages took control of the game with a five-run third inning with the help of five hits and a Harrah error.

Jacoway's one-out single up the middle got things going. Bristin Hayes then laid down a bunt-single to set the stage for Hull's two-run single to right.

Senior Emily Bingham, who finished 1-for-3, smacked a two-run double to the fence in left to make it 4-0. Then with two outs, Overstreet roped her RBI triple just inside the right-field line to make it 5-0.

The Lady Panthers countered with a pair of runs in the bottom of the third off a Skyla McPhillips two-run double down the right-field line.

Then Harrah closed the gap to 5-3 in the fourth when Hunter Dabney hit a sacrifice fly to right-center.

However, Tecumseh got two run back when Hull and Bingham drew back-to-back walks. After a Katelyn Fleming 1-4 sacrifice bunt moved both runners up, Overstreet came through with her two-RBI single to close out the scoring.

Jacoway retired 10 of the final 12 batters she faced.

Lady Panther hurler Tori Miller allowed the seven hits while walking two and striking out four in taking the loss.

Every Harrah starter had at least one hit except for one. McPhillips went 2-for-4 with the two runs batted in.

Tecumseh was scheduled to face Tuttle in the semifinals Friday at 11 a.m. Tuttle upended Bristow 5-2 in another first-round clash.