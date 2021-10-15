Turnovers prove difference as McLoud bows

Fred Fehr

Shawnee News-Star, USA TODAY NETWORK

McLOUD — A quality defensive effort by injury-plagued McLoud went for naught Thursday night as Anadarko reeled off a 20-7 victory in a District 3A-1 matchup.

The game’s difference came in the turnover department as the hosts finished with four — three fumbles and a pass interception. Anadarko didn’t have a turnover.

“Our defense played lights out.” said McLoud head coach Rusty Hall. “Anadarko probably had just 150 yards of offense.”

McLoud’s first turnover, a fumble, was recovered by Anadarko at the Redskin 17. Anadarko scored from the 7-yard line on a pass reception but the extra-point kick attempt went awry.

McLoud, which trailed 6-0 after one quarter, scored its only touchdown in the second quarter as sophomore quarterback Kaden Carl threw a 9-yard pass to junior Coby Cardin.

The TD capped a 75-yard drive which included a 4th-and-13 conversion as Carl connected with Dorrian Matlock on a 16-yard pass.

Sophomore Connor Ryan booted the extra point and McLoud held a 7-6 lead at halftime.

McLoud also had a first-and-goal opportunity from the Anadarko 3 in the opening half but failed to score.

McLoud’s first possession of the game resulted in an interception when the football bounced off a receiver.

Around the nine-minute mark of the third quarter, an errant McLoud snap on a punt attempt set Anadarko up at the Redskin 2-yard line. The visitors scored on their first play from scrimmage but a 2-point conversion run came up short.

In the fourth quarter, Anadarko recovered a bobble at the McLoud 40 and eventually scored on a 7-yard run by quarterback Karsen Williams. Williams also ran in the 2-point attempt, ending the scoring.

Matlock posted six receptions for 69 yards and Carl completed 13-of-23 passes for 90 yards. Hall said McLoud had five dropped passes.

McLoud, which has experienced injury woes throughout the season, was minus five starters Thursday.

Free safety Kaiden Cue, who had missed five games, returned with a bang.

“Kaiden probably had about 13 tackles,” said Hall. “He was coming downhill and he lit some people up

McLoud, 1-6 overall, is 0-4 in the district.

The Redskins will entertain Perkins-Tryon Friday night.