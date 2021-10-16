Bethel blasts Holdenville to improve to 6-1

BETHEL ACRES – Corey Metscher ran for 220 yards on eight carries and scored four touchdowns Thursday night as the Bethel Wildcats crushed the Holdenville Wolverines 67-13 in District 2A-3 play.

Bethel, 6-1 overall and 3-1 in the district, racked up 601 yards of total offense, including 433 on the ground. Meanwhile the Wildcat defense limited Holdenville to 96 total yards (95 via pass).

Metscher ripped off TD runs of 23, 25, 53 and 7 yards while Brady Lower netted 105 yards on six attempts and scored once off a 10-yard run. John Allred finished with 88 yards on only four carries and picked up a touchdown off a 38-yard run.

Quarterback Bryce Tapley also had TD runs of 48 yards and 5 yards and was 7-of-17 passing for 147 yards and two touchdowns – a 7-yard connection with John Gordon and a 42-yard hookup with Gage Porter.

Gordon finished with four catches for 86 yards and Porter's only reception went for the TD.

On the defensive side of the ball for Bethel, Porter intercepted two passes while Allred and Reagan Curry picked off one aerial apiece. Allred also recorded two tackles for loss among his six total stops. Connor Hall also had two tackles for loss and a quarterback sack among his three total tackles.

The Wildcats poured in on early with 33 first-quarter points. Bethel then outscored the Wolverines 27-7 in the second period in building a massive 60-7 cushion at the break.

The five first-quarter touchdowns came off a Metscher 23-yard run, Tapley 7-yard scoring toss to Gordon, Allred 38-yard run, Metscher 25-yard run and Tapley 48-yard keeper.

Metscher then picked up the first two scores of the second quarter off runs of 53 and 7 yards which led to a 47-0 Bethel lead.

After Holdenville finally got on the board, the Wildcats added two more scores before halftime off Tapley's 5-yard run and Tapley's 42-yard scoring pass to Porter.

After the Wolverines picked up their second and final touchdown, Lower scored off a 10-yard run to wrap up the game's scoring.

The next action for Bethel will be Friday at Lexington.