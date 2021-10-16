Blanchard's Lions roar past Tecumseh, 32-7

TECUMSEH – The Tecumseh Savages fell into a 20-0 hole and couldn't climb out Thursday in dropping a 32-7 decision to the Blanchard Lions in District 4A-2 action.

Tecumseh's only score came in the second quarter on a 5-yard run by Tyler Girod, who finished with 59 yards rushing on just seven carries.

Chad Wynne added 36 yards on 10 carries. Jace Frazier had 28 yards on four attempts and Dylan Graham finished with 26 yards on four tries.

The Savages had just two pass receptions – one each from Taekwon Krush (four yards) and Jaxon Meyers (three yards).

Defensively, Wyatt England registered three tackles for loss, including a quarterback sack, and totaled nine tackles (five solo). Conner Barksdale also had two tackles for loss with a quarterback sack.

Blanchard led 13-0 after one quarter and 27-7 at halftime. There was no scoring in the third period and the Lions tacked on another TD in the fourth.

Tecumseh, 1-6 overall and 0-4 in the district, makes the short trip to Harrah Friday to face the Panthers in another district clash.