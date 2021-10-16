Bristin Hayes' grand slam propels Tecumseh to state finals

OKLAHOMA CITY – Bristin Hayes' grand slam highlighted a five-run fifth inning as the Tecumseh Lady Savages held off the Tuttle Lady Tigers 5-4 Friday in the semifinals of the Class 4A State Fast Pitch Softball Tournament.

The victory advances Tecumseh (34-4) to the Class 4A state finals against top-ranked Lone Grove on Saturday at noon at the ASA Hall of Fame Stadium.

It was a pitcher's dual through 4 ½ innings between Tecumseh's Serenity Jacoway and Tuttle's Jentry Henderson as the two teams were scoreless.

But the second-ranked Lady Savages got an opening and took advantage. Katie Overstreet drew a leadoff walk and Sami Schweighardt singled to center field. One out later, Vivian Hayes drove in the first run of the game off a single to right field.

With runners at the corners, Tuttle opted to intentionally walk Jacoway, who had gone 2-for-2 from the plate in her two previous plate appearances.

But Hayes made the Lady Tigers pay as her liner to left-center, skimmed off the top of the fence and over for the grand slam and a 5-0 Tecumseh advantage.

“They walked Jacoway and I can understand why, because she was hitting it,” said Tecumseh head coach Chad Trahan. “With Bristin, she just squared the ball up. It was a big blow.”

However, Tuttle made things too close for comfort in the top of the seventh, off four hits and with the help of three Lady Savage errors to pull within 5-4.

But Jacoway and company survived on a 6-5 fielder's choice to end the game.

“We kind of cracked, but our general in the circle (Jacoway) didn't crack,” Trahan said. “It's not easy to win in the state semifinals against a team like Tuttle.”

Jacoway scattered nine hits, walked one and struck out six. She retired 13 straight batters at one juncture of the game, before the Lady Tigers threatened in the sixth by loading up the bases with two outs. The third out of that inning was recorded when a batted ball hit the baserunner between first and second to end the top half of that frame.

Tecumseh managed just five hits with Jacoway's two-hit effort. Bristin Hayes and Schweighardt were each 1-for-3 and Vivian Hayes was 1-for-1 with the run-scoring single in the fifth inning and a sacrifice bunt in the third. Bristin Hayes' grand slam directly led to her four RBIs.

The Lady Savages had solid defense through six innings, including an outstanding diving catch by the freshman Overstreet in shallow left field for the second out of the third inning.

Shelby McAfee, Madi Surber and Zoey Plott each collected two hits for Tuttle.