Greenfield, Chandler inflict damage on Millwood

CHANDLER – Chandler's Jarin Greenfield was like a human Swiss Army Knife, inflicting damage on the Millwood Falcons Thursday night.

Greenfield caught 10 passes for 106 yards and two touchdowns as the Lions knocked off Millwood 24-6 in a District 2A-2 contest.

But that wasn't all for Greenfield, who also compiled seven tackles on the defensive side of the ball, including two tackles for loss. He also intercepted a pass, booted a 30-yard field goal and was a perfect 3-of-3 on his extra-point kicks as Chandler improved to 4-3 overall and 3-1 in the district.

Additionally, Greenfield returned three punts for 117 yards and five kickoffs for 150 yards.

The Lions piled up 354 yards of offense in which 208 came on the ground.

Quarterback Kaden Jones rushed for 102 yards on 13 carries and was 13-of-21 passing for 146 yards and the two scores with only one interception.

Casmen Hill added 100 yards rushing on 23 attempts and scored a touchdown.

Drake Rodriguez, Stefaun Mackey and Dalton Fowble each had a pass reception for Chandler.

Greenfield wasn't the only Lion to shine on defense.

Alec Jackson also recorded seven tackles, including three for loss. Carson Clagg registered six tackles, including two for loss and a quarterback sack. Kyle Snodgrass and Brayden Redford each had five stops and a tackle for loss. Ethan Manning ended up with one sack among his three tackles.

The Falcons were held to 43 yards of offense, including just 33 yards on 29 carries on the ground.

The Lions play Lincoln County rival Meeker on the road Friday.