Oklahoma Baptist soccer team blanks SWOSU, 2-0

Oklahoma Baptist Athletics

Shawnee News-Star, USA TODAY NETWORK

Oklahoma Baptist turned in a convincing performance on Saturday night, defeating Southwestern Oklahoma State 2-0 at the OBU Soccer Complex.

The win, the Bison’s fourth in a row, moved the squad to the top of the Great American Conference standings.

Outside of four straight corner kicks for the Bulldogs around 15 minutes in, SWOSU was dominated on the defensive end by OBU’s Maddison Williams, Kimmy McKinney and Asley Baker.

In fact, the green and gold allowed just one shot on goal. That came with less than five minutes left until halftime to Desiree Rodriguez.

With the back line holding things down, the Bison (7-4-1, 6-1 GAC) were able to come through with two goals.

The first came in the 23rd minute. Hannah White was about 35 yards out near the OBU sideline. The senior’s right-footed boot came to Hannah Evans in the right corner of the 18 and Evans finished it off. It was Evans’ first goal of the season.

Second-half scoring came courtesy of another senior, Keely Hampton.

With about 20 minutes left, Hampton received a pass from standout freshman Annie Louthan about nine yards outside the left post. Hampton then fired to the lower-right corner past SWOSU goalie Kirstyn Dill.

By game’s end, OBU had a 12-9 shots advantage including a distinct 6-1 on-goal lead.

Next on the schedule for the Bison is a two-match road stretch. On Thursday, OBU visits Harding and then on Saturday, plays Ouachita.