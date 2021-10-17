Walk-off hit lifts Lone Grove over Tecumseh in state finals

OKLAHOMA CITY – Tecumseh's run to a Class 4A State Fast Pitch Softball title fell just short Saturday at ASA Hall of Fame Stadium.

A Lexi Meadows walk-off single to right-center in the bottom of the seventh scored Taylor Mason from third base as the Lone Grove Lady Longhorns edged the Lady Savages 3-2 in the state championship game.

Tecumseh, which ended its season with an impressive 34-5 record, was held scoreless through five innings by Lone Grover hurler Emma Wilson, but pushed both of its run across in the top of the sixth when Jessi Hull drew a bases-loaded walk to score Vivian Hayes and Emily Bingham hit a deep fly in foul territory in right field to score Serenity Jacoway on a sacrifice fly.

“We had a chance in the sixth and needed one more big hit and it didn't happen,” said Tecumseh head coach Chad Trahan.

The Lady Savages were held to four hits and two of those came in that two-run sixth.

Sami Schweighart singled with one out in the seventh, but two straight outs ended the top half of the frame.

Jacoway, who was solid once again for Tecumseh in the circle, struck out the first batter, but an infield single by Mason and single by Malea McMurtrey, along with a bobble in the outfield enabled Mason to reach third and McMurtrey going to second on the throw attempt to third.

That set the stage for the walk-off by Meadows on the first pitch.

Jacoway scattered nine hits and struck out four as the only walk allowed was intentional in the fifth.

“Serenity threw it well as she usually does,” Trahan said.

Bingham, the senior playing in her final fast pitch game for the Lady Savages, led off the second inning with a single before later knocking in Tecumseh's second run off the sacrifice fly.

“Lauren Taylor (Lady Savage second baseman) and Emily Bingham (at first base) have been great for our program,” said Trahan. “They are winners on the field and more importantly off the field.”

Tecumseh's sixth-run rally began with Cadence Oliver drawing a leadoff walk. Oliver was forced out at second base, but Vivian Hayes reached on the play on the fielder's choice.

Jacoway then hit a shallow single behind third base and into left field. Bristin Hayes then smacked a single to center to load up the bases.

Hull then walked to bring in the first run and Bingham followed with her sacrifice fly to knot up the score at 2-2.

Tecumseh 5, Tuttle 4 (Semifinals Friday)

Bristin Hayes' grand slam highlighted a five-run fifth inning as the Tecumseh Lady Savages held off the Tuttle Lady Tigers 5-4 Friday in the semifinals.

It was a pitcher's dual through 4 ½ innings between Jacoway and Tuttle's Jentry Henderson as the two teams were scoreless.

But the second-ranked Lady Savages got an opening and took advantage. Katie Overstreet drew a leadoff walk and Schweighardt singled to center field. One out later, Vivian Hayes drove in the first run of the game off a single to right field.

With runners at the corners, Tuttle opted to intentionally walk Jacoway, who had gone 2-for-2 from the plate in her two previous plate appearances.

But Hayes made the Lady Tigers pay as her liner to left-center, skimmed off the top of the fence and over for the grand slam and a 5-0 Tecumseh advantage.

“They walked Jacoway and I can understand why, because she was hitting it,” said Trahan. “With Bristin, she just squared the ball up. It was a big blow.”

However, Tuttle made things too close for comfort in the top of the seventh, off four hits and with the help of three Lady Savage errors to pull within 5-4.

But Jacoway and company survived on a 6-5 fielder's choice to end the game.

“We kind of cracked, but our general in the circle (Jacoway) didn't crack,” Trahan said. “It's not easy to win in the state semifinals against a team like Tuttle.”

Jacoway scattered nine hits, walked one and struck out six. She retired 13 straight batters at one juncture of the game, before the Lady Tigers threatened in the sixth by loading up the bases with two outs. The third out of that inning was recorded when a batted ball hit the baserunner between first and second to end the top half of that frame.

Tecumseh managed just five hits with Jacoway's two-hit effort. Bristin Hayes and Schweighardt were each 1-for-3 and Vivian Hayes was 1-for-1 with the run-scoring single in the fifth inning and a sacrifice bunt in the third. Bristin Hayes' grand slam directly led to her four RBIs.

The Lady Savages had solid defense through six innings, including an outstanding diving catch by the freshman Overstreet in shallow left field for the second out of the third inning.

Shelby McAfee, Madi Surber and Zoey Plott each collected two hits for Tuttle.