Hulsey named MVP, four other Chandler players all-conference

CHANDLER – Chandler High School's Grace Hulsey was named 66 Conference Most Valuable Player and four of her teammates were named all-conference for 2021, it was announced recently.

Joining Hulsey with all-conference honors were Keelie Treat, Grace Haas, Kalie Beall and Jaelynn Robertson.

In the circle, Hulsey owned a 17-4 record with a 2.10 earned run average as she struck out 156 batters and walked only 27. Offensively, she had a .396 batting average with six triples, four doubles and 25 runs batted in to go with 11 stolen bases.

Treat, also in the circle for the Lady Lions, possessed a 13-6 record with a 1.50 ERA with 168 strikeouts and 27 walks. At the plate, Treat hit .383 with three home runs, two triples, 19 doubles and 46 runs batted in while playing shortstop when not pitching.

Haas batted .364 with a pair of triples, five doubles and 17 RBIs.

Beall, an outfielder, owned a .391 batting average with three doubles, 19 RBIs and 20 stolen bases.

Robertson, who played third base, hit .325 with two triples, five doubles and 34 RBIs to go along with nine stolen bases.